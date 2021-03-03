Kelly Clarkson defends herself against Blake Shelton's claims she's 'gone Hollywood,' forgotten 'her roots'

Blake Shelton served Kelly Clarkson a low blow on Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice" by claiming she's much too busy to coach a contestant.

When contestant Gean Garcia, 19, was up for grabs during part two of blind auditions, Shelton blocked newcomer Nick Jonas, who replaced Gwen Stefani for Season 20. He then attempted to undermine Clarkson's abilities by joking that she "doesn't really have time for this" while hosting her award-winning daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Shelton further alleged that Clarkson has "completely gone Hollywood now," according to USA Today, adding that she's "forgot her roots."

Unfortunately for Shelton, Clarkson had some jokes of her own up her sleeve.

"I have time to do it all and nail it while doing it," Clarkson shot back at the country star.

She added that it's "ironic" Shelton was "trying to serve us up on a Hollywood platter" considering he's "always the one on covers of magazines and he's dating Gwen Stefani."

Of course, it was all in good fun, and Garcia ultimately chose Clarkson.

Clarkson's defense that she can do it all may ring true. The "American Idol" alum-turned-TV-host recently revealed she's written 60 new songs amid her divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer, 38, filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after roughly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple shares two children together.

Meanwhile, this week Shelton, 44, dished details about his proposal to the former No Doubt frontwoman, 51, revealing that Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, was by their side the entire time.

"It’s kind of a blur, honestly," Shelton said in an interview with Access. "I remember after I asked her, there was some crying and things and Gwen’s oldest son, Kingston, was sitting right next to us when this happened."

"And Gwen in one moment said, 'Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?' And even I was wondering," Shelton recalled, noting that Kingston chimed in afterwards for confirmation. "And Kingston said, 'Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say 'Yes,' you did.'"

Jonas, who also appeared virtually for the interview, revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra took 45 seconds to respond to his proposal. When interviewer Kit Hoover mentioned that Stefani could’ve potentially beaten the record, Shelton said that "she could have."

"45 seconds… that’s a long time after that question," Shelton continued. "That’s brutal, Nick, I’m sorry about that."

Part three of blind auditions for "The Voice" pick back up next week on Monday, March 8.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.