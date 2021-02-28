‘Saturday Night Live’ host Nick Jonas performs new song ‘Spaceman,’ debuts ‘This Is Heaven’

Nick Jonas went "double-duty" as the host and musical guest of "Saturday Night Live" this week.

The 28-year-old pop star took on his first-time hosting gig by expressing his love for his home state of New Jersey and joking that he isn’t quitting the Jonas Brothers during his opening monologue.

"It has been a year to the day since I last performed live, so I thought I would ease into it by doing double-duty as host and musical guest," Jonas quipped. "I grew up not far from here over in New Jersey. Thank you for wooing and not cursing. But, I love Jersey. It’s where me and my brothers grew up."

Jonas went on to note that his brother and bandmate Kevin, 33, was in the audience to support his debut.

Kevin didn’t miss a comedic beat when the camera panned to him.

"Hey Nick," Kevin called back from his seat. "Honestly, I am so excited to be here to support you. And also, I got to ask, are we good? Because I see you are doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?"

To that, Jonas simply replied, "Of course."

But, Kevin didn’t let up and asked his younger brother whether he was sure about that.

"I just bought a house," Kevin warned.

"The band is still together, I promise," Jonas said reassuringly.

When Jonas wasn’t joking around with his brother or acting out skits, the singer took to the "SNL" stage to perform two all-new songs, "Spaceman" and "This is Heaven."

Jonas had teased on social media that he would be performing "Spaceman" on Thursday, which is the same day he released the single for streaming.

Meanwhile, his other song was a complete surprise for the in-studio audience and viewers at home.

Jonas last performed on "SNL" alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe, 31, in 2019. The musical trio reunited to reform their Jonas Brothers band after a six-year hiatus at the time.