Kelly Clarkson shades fellow 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton: 'Do you need more alcohol, bro?'

Kelly Clarkson is giving fellow “The Voice” coach Adam Levine a run for his money when it comes to making fun of fellow-competitor Blake Shelton.

The 36-year-old rubbed her Season 15 win in Shelton’s face after her finalist, Chevel Shepherd, took home the big win over his bevy of singers. Now, in the middle of Season 16, Clarkson seized the opportunity to get in her co-coach’s head by planting her Season 15 trophy in his trailer.

WHY CHRISTINA AGUILERA WON'T RETURN TO 'THE VOICE': 'IT'S NOT ABOUT THE MUSIC'

“I just got my Kelly Clarkson winner Chevel Shepherd [trophy], and I just thought maybe Blake forgot. Maybe he forgot how awesome I am, so I thought I’d just leave it, just like, right in his trailer,” says Clarkson said in a video posted to Twitter.

Once inside the trailer, Clarkson, who opted for a makeup-free sweatpants look, threw some more shade at the country singer by referencing his vodka brand.

'THE VOICE' CONTESTANT JANICE FREEMAN'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

“Where’s Smithworks, buddy?” she said while rummaging through Shelton’s liquor cabinet. “Oh, here it is. Do you need more alcohol, bro? That’s awesome.”

While Shelton, 42, has won his fair share of “The Voice” seasons, those were all before Clarkson came on the scene in Season 14, where she took home her first trophy thanks to Bryan Cartelli. With two back-to-back wins under her belt, she’s officially the coach to beat going into Season 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, Shelton has yet to respond to the dig. As a result, it’s unclear if he plans to return Clarkson’s trophy.