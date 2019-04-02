Kelly Clarkson's husband pulls sweet prank during live stage performance

Kelly Clarkson’s husband pulled a sweet prank on the singer while she was on stage for the final performance of her “Meaning Of Life” tour.

Clarkson, 36, is married to former stepson of Reba McEntire and music manager of Blake Shelton, Brandon Blackstock. During her performance of the 2015 single “Piece by Piece,” Blackstock took the stage with a guitar in hand and replaced Clarkson’s normal guitarist.

Fortunately for fans, the singer didn’t notice right away, allowing Blackstock to fake-strum the instrument and laugh behind her back until she finished the song. The star later explained to the crowd that she was “totally surprised” once she got wise to the prank.

Clarkson went backstage before coming out to do her usual “A Minute & A Glass of Wine” segment that gets streamed live to Facebook.

“My husband just totally surprised me playing a faux guitar on ‘Piece By Piece’ and I lost my mind in the tent back there,” Clarkson told her many viewers on social media. “It’s totally fine. Get your crap together.”

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People reports. The star was on hand to sing a duet of “What Hurts the Most” with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

Concluding her emotional recap of the tour, Clarkson admitted that she’d been wanting to tour this album for her entire life.

“This has been the most amazing tour that I’ve ever been a part of, getting to tour a record I’ve wanted to make since I was a little kid. And just being so phenomenally blessed. I come from nothing,” the star said before needing to take a moment to compose herself.