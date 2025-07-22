Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson compares dating in the spotlight to a 'dumpster fire'

'Miss Independent' singer Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock settled their divorce in 2022

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it real when it comes to dating.

"Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t," the 43-year-old musician said during a July 20 Studio Sessions show in Las Vegas.

"I’m like, ‘It’s hard anyway.’ Add a spotlight and it’s like a…dumpster fire," Clarkson added, according to video posted by a fan on TikTok.

KELLY CLARKSON REVEALS ‘LEVEL OF DEPRESSION’ THAT CAME WITH DIVORCE AFTER EX ORDERED TO PAY SINGER MILLIONS

Kelly Clarkson on stage

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her new Las Vegas residency "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 11. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Clarkson has been single since 2021, after a judge declared her legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, after being introduced through his father – Narvel Blackstock. Narvel owns the management company Blackstock worked for, which began representing Clarkson in 2007.

"The Voice" judge filed for divorce in 2020 and the two settled in 2022. Clarkson received primary physical custody of the former couple's two children, but was ordered to pay Blackstock $45,000 a month in child support.

Clarkson now resides in New York as a single mom.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock pose at an event together.

Kelly Clarkson revealed dating in the spotlight has been difficult following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. (Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson in a blue sweater smiles on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock settled their divorce in 2022, two years after their initial split. (Weiss Eubanks/SYNDICATION via Getty Images)

The talk show host previously pointed to her busy schedule as a single mom of two children; River Rose and Remington Alexander.

"I will say, I’m not not looking and I’m not looking," Clarkson told the "Today" show on May 6.

"I’m very busy. You get this as a mom," she explained to host Jenna Bush Hager. "I’ve got to focus right now. My kids’ schedule, I feel like, is busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice. It’s a lot."

Kelly Clarkson wears white blouse with gold jewelry

Kelly Clarkson has been focused on her two children as a single mom. (NBC)

The "Miss Independent" singer has found support in her mother, who was also a single mom.

"My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine,’" Clarkson said.

"I am just trying to be there as much for them, and we’re a cute little unit."

