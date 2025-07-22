Kelly Clarkson compares dating in the spotlight to a 'dumpster fire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it real when it comes to dating.

"Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t," the 43-year-old musician said during a July 20 Studio Sessions show in Las Vegas.

"I’m like, ‘It’s hard anyway.’ Add a spotlight and it’s like a…dumpster fire," Clarkson added, according to video posted by a fan on TikTok.

KELLY CLARKSON REVEALS ‘LEVEL OF DEPRESSION’ THAT CAME WITH DIVORCE AFTER EX ORDERED TO PAY SINGER MILLIONS

Clarkson has been single since 2021, after a judge declared her legally single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, after being introduced through his father – Narvel Blackstock. Narvel owns the management company Blackstock worked for, which began representing Clarkson in 2007.

"The Voice" judge filed for divorce in 2020 and the two settled in 2022. Clarkson received primary physical custody of the former couple's two children, but was ordered to pay Blackstock $45,000 a month in child support.

Clarkson now resides in New York as a single mom.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The talk show host previously pointed to her busy schedule as a single mom of two children; River Rose and Remington Alexander.

"I will say, I’m not not looking and I’m not looking," Clarkson told the "Today" show on May 6.

"I’m very busy. You get this as a mom," she explained to host Jenna Bush Hager. "I’ve got to focus right now. My kids’ schedule, I feel like, is busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice. It’s a lot."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Miss Independent" singer has found support in her mother, who was also a single mom.

"My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine,’" Clarkson said.

"I am just trying to be there as much for them, and we’re a cute little unit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP