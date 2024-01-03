Kelly Clarkson reveals 'level of depression' that came with divorce after ex ordered to pay singer millions

Kelly Clarkson shared how she dealt with the "level of depression" that came with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, 41, wrote about her split on her latest album, "Chemistry."

"I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges," she told People magazine. "So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why – and what am I going to do about it?"

"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet," Clarkson continued. "Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."

Following the couple's divorce, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson $2.6 million for "unlawful" business deals. A California labor commissioner found that Blackstock overstepped his role, collecting fees from contracted deals with "The Voice," Billboard Music Awards, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Norwegian Cruise Line and more, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Blackstock worked for Clarkson as her manager, but had been acting as an agent, the labor commissioner found.

"Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists," according to the court documents.

Blackstock's legal team appealed the ruling.

"I’m taking my power back," Clarkson told People magazine about releasing "Chemistry," which became available in June. "That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, after being introduced through his father – Narvel Blackstock. Narvel owns the management company Blackstock worked for, which began representing Clarkson in 2007.

"The Voice" judge filed for divorce in 2020 and the two settled in 2022. Clarkson received primary physical custody of the former couple's two children, but pays Blackstock $45,000 a month in child support.

Clarkson now resides in New York as a single mom.

"Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s OK that it doesn’t," she told People. "You never know how beautiful that might be."

