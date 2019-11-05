Katie Holmes on daughter Suri: 'We grew up together'

Nothing like that mother-daughter bond.

In an interview for Elle Magazine's December 2019 issue, Katie Holmes opened up about her professional career and revealed what motherhood is like for her.

The actress, who had Suri at the age of 27 with ex-husband Tom Cruise, said that she was happy to have welcomed a child when she was in her twenties.

"It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," the "Dawson's Creek" alum said.

The reporter noted that when she asked Holmes if she and her daughter were a good team, there was "a noticeable chill" from the actress.

"She frowns and offers me a vague line, saying she hopes that most families are close," the interviewer reported.

Holmes, who is starring in the horror film "Brahms: The Boy II," revealed her motherly fear about her daughter getting involved in bad influences.

"Of course I’m worried. There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying," the actress said.

"Brahms: The Boy II," which is due to be released in February, is about a mother (Holmes) who is petrified about her child being taken over by his possessed doll.

"It’s a metaphor for mothers," Holmes said. "You don’t want a bad influence on your kids, right?"

Holmes, who has been deemed a fashion icon over the years, keeps her living space "really homey."

“I have a lot of pictures. I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cozy and soft — the city around us is so intense and hard. So that’s our style. And a lot of colors,” the actress said.

When questioned about whether or not she feels different now that she is 40, Holmes responded with positivity.

"It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, 'I’m never going to be 40!' And then the day comes and it’s like, this is OK. I’m still doing everything I’ve always done," she admitted. "I feel happy with where my career is and I’m excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition."