Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton ‘turned a corner’ with cancer treatment during ‘worrying time': report

The Princess of Wales announced in March she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middletons diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings Video

Kate Middletons diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the need for cancer screenings as young as 30 years old after Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis and the rise of measles cases in the U.S.

Kate Middleton has "turned a corner" with her cancer treatment as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery behind palace doors.

The claim was made by an unnamed pal to Katie Nicholl, royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent. According to the insider, the mother of three has been healing away from the public eye and the course of her preventative chemotherapy has been successful.

"It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better," the royal’s family friend claimed to Vanity Fair.

KATE MIDDLETON PORTRAIT ENRAGES PUBLIC: 'IS THIS A JOKE?'

A close-up of Kate Middleton looking to her side

A pal claimed to Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl that Kate Middleton has "turned a corner" with her cancer treatment. (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

"It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time," said the source. "Everyone has rallied around her – [her husband] William, her parents, and her sister and brother."

While the 42-year-old has been briefed on a new report from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, sources told the outlet the princess isn’t in a hurry to return to royal duties.

Christian Guy, executive director for the foundation, recently told BBC News that their work was "rolling on" as the princess "recovers," adding she was "excited" about their new campaign. Early childhood has been a special focus of the princess, who started the foundation in 2021.

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a peach blazer

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum to meet those with lived experience of the care system on May 25, 2023, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Insiders claimed Kate shared the work-related update to give the public some much-needed assurance.

"There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry," a source told Vanity Fair. "It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the green light from her medical team. But she will 100% be coming back to work, of that there is no question."

Insiders spoke out amid news that the princess was reportedly seen out with her family in recent days. However, no images from the apparent outing have surfaced.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton in a cobalt blue coat dress walking with her husband Prince William and their three children

Prince William and the Princess of Wales with their children, from left, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared earlier in March. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

Prince William has since returned to public duties in her place, along with other members of the royal family, and earlier this month, he went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

"Obviously, William feels that Kate is on the mend now, and he has been very relaxed leaving London and seen in Cornwall," royal expert Ian Pelham told Fox News Digital at the time.

In her March 22 video message announcing she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their "wonderful messages of support."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince William greeting several men on the field

Prince William shakes hands with Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford at the start of their English FA Cup final match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, in London, on May 25, 2024. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful," she said.

Kate added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment." She said she had told her three children – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," said the royal. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Kate Middleton wearing a purple blazer looking concerned

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending