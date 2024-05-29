Kate Middleton ‘turned a corner’ with cancer treatment during ‘worrying time': report

Kate Middleton has "turned a corner" with her cancer treatment as the Princess of Wales continues her recovery behind palace doors.

The claim was made by an unnamed pal to Katie Nicholl, royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent. According to the insider, the mother of three has been healing away from the public eye and the course of her preventative chemotherapy has been successful.

"It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better," the royal’s family friend claimed to Vanity Fair.

"It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time," said the source. "Everyone has rallied around her – [her husband] William, her parents, and her sister and brother."

While the 42-year-old has been briefed on a new report from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, sources told the outlet the princess isn’t in a hurry to return to royal duties.

Christian Guy, executive director for the foundation, recently told BBC News that their work was "rolling on" as the princess "recovers," adding she was "excited" about their new campaign. Early childhood has been a special focus of the princess, who started the foundation in 2021.

Insiders claimed Kate shared the work-related update to give the public some much-needed assurance.

"There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry," a source told Vanity Fair. "It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the green light from her medical team. But she will 100% be coming back to work, of that there is no question."

Insiders spoke out amid news that the princess was reportedly seen out with her family in recent days. However, no images from the apparent outing have surfaced.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

Prince William has since returned to public duties in her place, along with other members of the royal family, and earlier this month, he went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

"Obviously, William feels that Kate is on the mend now, and he has been very relaxed leaving London and seen in Cornwall," royal expert Ian Pelham told Fox News Digital at the time.

In her March 22 video message announcing she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their "wonderful messages of support."

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful," she said.

Kate added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment." She said she had told her three children – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," said the royal. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.