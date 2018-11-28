Kate Middleton opens up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baby news

Kate Middleton can't wait to meet her new niece or nephew.

The Duchess of Cambridge told well-wishers in Leicester, England, that she's "absolutely" excited to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's impending arrival.

"It's such a special time to have little kiddies, and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It'll be really special," Middleton, 36, said.

Middleton said she and Prince William's children are doing well.

"They're getting excited for Christmastime because they've started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up," she gushed. "And Louis' getting bigger, I can't believe he's like seven months! He's getting to be a big boy."

Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced in October that they're expecting their first child.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Markle previously said she's been "running on adrenaline" and was "a bit tired," but doing well during her pregnancy.