Kanye West takes Jesus to Paris Fashion Week with special Sunday Service

Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir got Paris Fashion Week to focus on something other than fashion for 90 minutes: worshipping Jesus.

Supermodels, designers, stylists and others came to join at the historic Theatre des Bouffes du Nord Sunday morning, swaying, clapping and singing along.

KFC IN PARIS HONORS KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST VISIT WITH PLAQUE ON KIOSK THEY ORDERED FROM

The service kicked off with "Jesus Is King" and ended with "Balm in Gilead," and the sermon challenged those gathered in the fashion industry.

"A lot of time we put our faith and trust in people, we put our faith and trust in material things,” the pastor said, as reported by Vogue. He added, “A lot of times those things fail us," including “our favorite outfit.”

CALIFORNIA PASTOR WHO PROPHESIED KANYE WEST'S TRANSFORMATION 4 YEARS AGO PREDICTS THIS ABOUT TRUMP

Attendees praised the service online.

"God has come to Paris Fashion Week," Lauren Sherman the Business of Fashion executive editor, wrote on Twitter.

"Praise be to the All Mighty," supermodel Joan Smalls wrote on Instagram with a picture of the choir all wearing the same beige ensemble.

“The fashion people have never been this excited at 9.40 am on Sunday morning in Paris,” wrote Vanessa Friedman, fashion director and chief fashion critic at The New York Times.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, wore matching tan Balmain latex outfits, joined by the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star's longtime friend and designer of the outfit, Olivier Rousteing, at the special service. The famous sisters brought their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, both decked out.

The KKW Beauty founder was in high spirits, four years after being robbed at gunpoint at a Paris hotel by a group of armed robbers dressed as policemen.

West is set to debut his new Yeezy Season 8 shoes with a presentation Monday night in the City of Lights.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

Last week, Justin Beiber, who celebrated his 26th birthday Sunday, joined the choir, singing a gospel song.