A look at Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's online back-and-forth

Kanye West hasn't really been one to hold his tongue or his Twitter trigger.

And in recent weeks, West – formally known as "Ye" – has been increasingly vocal about his views on how estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been raising their oldest daughter, North West, one of their four children.

In addition to publicly addressing Kardashian’s parenting habits, West, 44, has also expressed his love and adoration for the 41-year-old Skims founder while exhibiting his disdain for her current partner, comedian Pete Davidson, 28. In addition, West has recently responded to Kardashian's request to be declared single amid their divorce.

The romance between the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and the rapper began in 2012. Throughout their nine-year relationship — they married May 24, 2014, in Florence, Italy — the couple experienced some schism that they were forced to navigate.

In 2018, after welcoming their third child – a daughter named Chicago – the couple was again facing tough times. Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, told Us Weekly at the time that they'd faced "hiccups" but were "solid."

In May 2019, they welcomed a baby boy named Psalm. In October 2019, they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in their backyard.

West began taking to social media to air the family’s dirty laundry around the time he announced his candidacy for president.

Kardashian seemed supportive at first, but West's comments on abortion and divorce reportedly left his wife "furious." That was followed by the hip-hop icon ranting about divorce on Twitter, sparking concern for his mental health. Eventually, he issued a public apology to his wife, who seemingly chalked up his behavior to a bipolar episode.

In early 2021, after nearly two months of varying reports, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage.

Each parent is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, and they have been sharing custody ever since their split.

Last month, West took exception to their daughter, North, performing on a TikTok account she shares with her mother while wearing lipstick. West later alleged that Kardashian hadn’t been allowing him to see their daughter, going as far as holding a birthday party for Chicago without inviting West and having security guards present during his attempts to visit.

West decided to show up to the party anyway, according to photos from social media. The address of the party was given to the rapper as soon as he asked for it, Fox News Digital learned at the time.

In an interview with "Hollywood Unlocked" last month, West said he places his children first in everything he does, which was a big factor in his decision to buy a home next door to Kardashian. He wants to be able to see the children as often as possible.

The outlet’s founder, Jason Lee, told West he should have "the right to have an opinion over how your kids are exactly being raised."

"I've got more than a right. I'm their father," West replied in the sit-down conversation. "It's all about trying to take the fathers out the home. I'm going to be so close – the kids are literally in walking distance. I don't play when it comes to my children, and the media ain't gonna play with me and run this narrative."

Lee told West he hopes Kardashian and her family can see how important it is for West to be able to "participate in the lives of the people you created."

West replied that he wants to "participate without no noise."

"I'm a tell you straight up, don't play. Don't play with my kids," West said. "Don't play with my kids, whoever y'all work for, whoever y'all think the family is working for. I'm telling you right now, don't play with my children, and it's going to be all legal. It's going to be all legal, baby."

"You ain't gonna gaslight me. It ain't gonna be nothing, it's gonna be calm like this. But that's where we're not gonna play. And this is for everybody that's ever been in a situation like this that didn't have a voice, this is what we're on. This is what time it is. I got the house right next to my children."

In early February, West responded to Kardashian after she released a statement in response to West's claim their daughter North West is on TikTok against his "will."

"What do you mean by main provider?" West asked, referring to Kardashian's claim she is their children's primary caregiver.

"America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after [daughter] Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs [Kardashian's chief marketing officer] Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way …"

West also took to Instagram to share a screenshot of 8-year-old North on the video-sharing platform.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he captioned the image.

At the time, a spokesperson for Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kardashian added.

"From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Over the weekend, West also appeared to end his partnership with longtime friend and collaborator Kid Cudi because of Cudi's friendship with Davidson.

In a handwritten note, West wrote, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who ... We all speak in Billie [Eilish] language now."

Cudi replied to West's Instagram post, writing,"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**king dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother."

West also posted purported text messages between him and Davidson about Davidson wanting to meet the couple's children, to which West replied, " YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN".

"As a man, I'd never get [in the] way of your children," Davidson allegedly said in response. "That's a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends."

The rapper took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared a screenshot of his ex enjoying a date night with Davidson.

The paparazzi snap shows the reality TV star and the comic leaving hand in hand from Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn. While Kardashian wore a fringe coat with a silver dress and metallic boots, Davidson kept his look more casual with baggy jeans and a flannel shirt.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," the 44-year-old began his post. "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD."

"I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS. SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

In a separate post, West shared a screenshot of a comment that said, "That’s what a real man does; fight for your family Ye."

The same day, the Yeezy boss also went on record admitting that his written communication could use some work.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," West wrote Monday on Instagram in a post he shared of himself standing alone on a stage with smoke surrounding him.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders," he continued before adding that he has turned a new corner in his life in conveying messages.

West also addressed criticism that he was attempting to tarnish Kardashian by divulging private messages and maintained that he has owned up to the mistake and is learning to better manage his impulses.

"Thank everybody for supporting me," West wrote. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Fox News Digital's Mariah Haas contributed to this report.