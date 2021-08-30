Kanye West claims 'Donda' was released without his approval by Universal

Kanye West is alleging that Universal released his latest album, "Donda," without his approval.

On Sunday, West’s tenth studio album, named after his late mother, finally hit streaming platforms after weeks of delays and three major listening party events. However, hours after its release, West took to Instagram to share that he believes Universal Music Group went forward with the "Donda" release before he was ready for it to go out.

"UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM," he wrote in one of the only posts that appear on his page.

Representatives for Universal did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

West’s mention of the track "Jail Pt 2" refers to the 24th track on the album, which was initially listed on streaming platforms when the album dropped early on Sunday but was unable to be played until later in the afternoon. While the exact reason for the delay on the track was unclear, NME reports that West shared a bit of information in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The photos showed a text exchange with West and his manager, Bu Thiam. West is informed that DaBaby’s manager won’t give clearance for the song to be included. West refused to take the rapper, who is in the midst of a scandal over homophobic comments he made at a recent show, off the album. West reportedly noted that DaBaby was one of the only people to publicly support his bid for president in 2020.

Fortunately, whatever legal dispute prevented "Jail Pt 2" from coming out with the initial release of "Donda" has been rectified. Variety reports that the track was made available on all streaming platforms around 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

People reports that the album features 27 songs in total, including tracks like "Hurricane," "Praise God," "Moon," and "New Again." Those who want to listen to it from beginning to end need to block off roughly 108 minutes and 59 seconds.

West shocked fans on Thursday during the third "Donda" listening event when he brought out DaBaby and fellow embattled musician Marilyn Manson .

Ye's decision to include Manson, real name Brian Hugh Warner, has caused a stir online as the rocker has been accused of rape and sexual, physical, and emotional assault by multiple women in various lawsuits.

"Westworld" actress and Manson's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood also accused him of sexual assault and abuse.

For his part, DaBaby, 29, was swept up in a scandal earlier this summer when he made homophobic comments at a Miami-area music festival. The fallout included multiple apologies from the star and him being dropped from the lineup of the popular music festival Lollapalooza just hours before he was set to perform .

