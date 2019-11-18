Kanye West announces 'Jesus Is King Part II,' upcoming opera

Kanye West announced that he and Dr. Dre will collaborate on a second part to Kanye's hit record "Jesus Is King."

Both musicians took to Instagram, sharing a photo of them together in a recording studio.

"Ye and Dre Jesus Is King Part II coming soon..." the captions read.

KANYE WEST PLANS AMPHITHEATER ON HIS WYOMING RANCH

No additional information about the record has been given, including a release date or in what capacity Dre will be collaborating.

KANYE WEST SAYS HE'S RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024

This isn't the only musical project that West is currently working on, however.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old rapper announced that he is working on an opera titled "Nebuchadnezzar." The title refers to the biblical Emperor of Babylon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Somewhat less sparse on details, the tweet revealed that the opera would be directed by Vanessa Beecroft and will play the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 24.