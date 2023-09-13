Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion appear to feud at the VMAs

NSYNC reunited on stage at the 2023 VMAs

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
The internet was abuzz with rumors of a new Hollywood feud after backstage video from the MTV Video Music Awards appeared to show singer Justin Timberlake and rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a heated exchange.

Video circulated showing Timberlake, who was there to reunite with NSYNC, pausing to talk with Megan backstage. She quickly started gesticulating with her hands, causing some to speculate that she and Timberlake were arguing.

As Timberlake and his entourage walk away, Megan goes back to focusing on having her hair styled.

Justin Timberlake on the carpet in a blue suit and paisley shirt looking to his left split Megan Thee Stallion in a diamond choker on the VMAS carpet looking to her right

Backstage video from the VMAs shows Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion appearing to get into a heated exchange. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Despite reports, a source told Fox News Digital that the rumors were not true. 

"Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we’ve never met before.' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

Both Timberlake and Megan poked fun at the speculation, with the "Bongos" rapper sharing a video of the two of them to her TikTok account. 

"I just talk with my hands lol," Megan captioned the video. "See ya next time @JustinTimberlake."

Justin Timberlake in a white t-shirt chain necklace and blue blazer on the VMAs carpet split Megan Thee Stallion in a transparent navy dress with black stripes on the VMAs carpet

Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion poked fun at rumors they were feuding in a TikTok video. (Kevin Mazur/Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan was nominated for two awards at the VMAs, however she did not take home any hardware. Timberlake shocked the audience when he appeared with his former NSYNC bandmates to present the best pop award.

The members of NYSNC (L-R) Chris Kirkpatrick in a grey suit, JC Chasez in a light blue suit, Justin Timberlake in a navy suit, Lance Bass in a turquoise suit and Joey Fatone in grey hang out backstage at the VMAs.

The members of NYSNC, from left to right, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone hang out backstage at the VMAs. (John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

"Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won best pop video for ‘Bye Bye Bye,'" JC Chasez told the audience. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us."

Taylor Swift took home The Moonman statue for her song "Anti-Hero."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

