Justin Bieber, wife Hailey are a 'complicated' but 'cute' couple, Billy Baldwin says

Hailey and Justin Bieber are adorable, if complex, her uncle Billy Baldwin claims.

Baldwin, 56, gushed to People of his famous niece, "She's an impressive young woman! And she's a married young woman. I didn't get married until I was 33 and I became a parent when I was 37. She's married at I think 23! Cute couple, great couple. Complicated!"

Baldwin, who's been married to singer Chynna Phillips since 1995, added, "I always tell [Hailey], 'I'm in a showbiz marriage, and my wife was a very celebrated and successful recording artist like your husband.' Clearly not on the level of her husband," he explained. "But I said, 'If you ever want to talk to me about the trials and tribulations and how to try to avoid the land mines, I've been with my wife for almost 30 years now.'"

And land mines there are.

In March, Bieber, 24, admitted to Vogue that he had a "legitimate problem with sex" and that he and Hailey saved themselves for marriage.

“He [God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber admitted. “He’s like, 'I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.' I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that."

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior,” Bieber added.

The singer said running into his now-wife in June made him realize how much he loved Baldwin despite their previous rough breakup.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” Bieber recalled. “I was like, 'Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.'”

For her part, Hailey said, “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes,” the model said. “That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

Baldwin previously confessed he'd wished his niece waited a bit longer to marry the "Sorry" singer.

“I love them as a couple and I would’ve loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years,” Baldwin said. “Maybe that would have been better, but they didn’t want to wait because they’re both devout in their faith and … that wasn’t the right fit for them so that’s really none of my business.”

Bieber and Hailey are set to have a wedding ceremony and reception for family and friends — over a year after legally tying the knot — this month.