Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jussie Smollett
Published

Jussie Smollett makes rare public comment amid new charges

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Jussie Smollett indicted on new charges related to alleged staged hate crime attackVideo

Jussie Smollett indicted on new charges related to alleged staged hate crime attack

Attorney Andrew Stoltmann joins ‘America’s News HQ.’

Jussie Smollett is speaking out.

The former "Empire" star, who recently pleaded not guilty to renewed charges brought against him related to allegedly staging a hate crime, has offered a rare public statement to TMZ in which he maintains his innocence.

When asked about his opinions on the American justice system, Smollett referred the outlet to his lawyer, who said they have faith that "the system will eventually work."

WENDY WILLIAMS SUGGESTS JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S CAREER IS OVER, CRITICIZES NEW CHARGES BROUGHT AGAINST HIM

"It's definitely frustrating," Smollett said. "It's fight or die at this point."

Donald Trump Jr. commented on Jussie Smollett being hit with a new indictment. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Donald Trump Jr. commented on Jussie Smollett being hit with a new indictment. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

When asked whether he still claims to be innocent, the 37-year-old actor said: "I don't claim to be innocent, I am innocent."

Smollett was recently indicted on six counts for allegedly lying to police about the attack after charges against him were dropped in March of 2019.

DONALD TRUMP JR. CALLS JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S STORY 'JUST STUPID' FOLLOWING NEW INDICTMENT

According to Time, the actor's legal team has filed for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that refiling charges violated protections against being charged twice for the same crime, otherwise known as double jeopardy.

When asked whether she thinks the claim of double jeopardy will hold up, Smollett's attorney Tina Glandian expressed confidence.

Charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped in March 2019 before he was charged again in February 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped in March 2019 before he was charged again in February 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

"I do [think that can hold up in court]," she said. "That's why we filed the motion."

Smollett was then asked whether claiming double jeopardy or saying "I didn't do it" was the better defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The truth is the best defense," said Smollett. "The truth, which they know nothing about."