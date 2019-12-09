Juice WRLD vowed to quit prescription drug use in uncovered tweet months before death: 'Addiction kills all'

Juice WRLD hinted at a dark battle with prescription drugs and even vowed to kick the bad habit just five months before his sudden death.

In a now-uncovered tweet from July 8, five months before he died, the 21-year-old hinted at abusing the opioid drug known as codeine in a public apology to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti.

"Bae I'm sorry I be tweaking, you've put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, f--k Codeine I'm done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain't s--t f--king up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome," he wrote in response to Lotti tweeting "pls" (standing for "please").

The rapper died Sunday after reportedly suffering a seizure after landing at the Chicago Midway airport on a flight from Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Oak Lawn at 3:14 a.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed in an email to Fox News on Sunday that his autopsy would be completed Monday. The office confirmed his body arrived at the facility shortly before 9:30 a.m.

While his cause of death has yet to be released, TMZ posted photos of suitcases allegedly taken from the young rapper's jet, claiming they were loaded with 7 pounds of marijuana. The outlet also claimed to have been told by law enforcement sources that a bottle of codeine was located on the aircraft.

Just one hour before the young rapper was confirmed dead, two of his security guards were arrested at the Chicago Midway airport on gun charges, Fox News confirmed.

Christopher Long, 36, of Buena Park, Calif., was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. with one misdemeanor count of carrying and possessing a firearm in the first degree. The second guard arrested was Henry Dean, 27, of Chicago, who was charged with one count of carrying a concealed firearm in an airport and a second count of sale and/or possession of a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

In addition to his social media confessions, the rapper suggested that he didn't believe he would live past the age of 21.

"What's the 27 club? We ain't making it past 21," Juice sings in the song "Legends."

The "27 club" defines a group of famous musicians who all died at the age of 27, including Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.



The star had touched down in Chicago to celebrate what was anticipated to be his 21st birthday celebration, Fox 32 reported. He turned 21 on Dec. 2.