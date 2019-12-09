Two of Juice WRLD's security guards arrested at Chicago airport an hour before rapper reported dead

Two of rapper Juice WRLD's security guards were arrested on gun charges at Chicago's Midway airport early Sunday morning after the 21-year-old star went into convulsions, and an hour before he was reported dead after being rushed to an area hospital.

Fox News confirmed that Christopher Long, 36, of Buena Park, Calif. was arrested on Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. with one misdemeanor count of carrying and possessing a firearm in the first-degree. The second guard in Juice WRLD's entourage who was arrested is Henry Dean, 27, of Chicago, Ill. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in an airport and a second misdemeanor count of sale and/or possession of a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

Juice WRLD was reported dead at 3:14 am.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

According to TMZ, the FBI allegedly searched the late rapper's private jet and seized 70 pounds of marijuana from multiple suitcases found on board.

The 21-year-old rising rap star was pronounced dead after reportedly suffering a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway airport from Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in an email to Fox News.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, a 21-year-old black male of the 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood Illinois," Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email.

The statement referred to the rapper's real name, Jarad H. Higgins. The medical examiner's office continued that the rapper's autopsy is expected to be completed Monday.

According to reports, Long was released after posting a $1,500 bond, while Dean was released without bond.

