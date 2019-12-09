Juice WRLD died before attending 21st birthday party, after rapping about not living past that age

Rapper Juice WRLD was reportedly traveling to attend a 21st birthday celebration in his hometown of Chicago the night he died, after previously singing about how he didn’t expect to live past that age.

The star turned 21 on Dec. 2, and posted on Instagram that he would be "celebrating all week."

Fox News confirmed Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, died after landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday. Fox 32 reported that the rapper was in town for a birthday celebration.

According to a source who spoke to Fox32, Juice WRLD was going to attend a birthday party on Sunday night in his honor where many area rappers were expected to show up.

The rapper had previously sung about dying early in an oddly prophetic rhyme on the track “Legends,” which contains a lyric about not living past 21. TMZ said that the track is about fellow musicians Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, who died in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“What's the 27 club? We ain't making it past 21," Juice sings in the song.

The "27 club" is a group of singers who all died when they were 27, including Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, a 21-year-old black male of the 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood Illinois," Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, said in an email to Fox News.

In a subsequent email, Derevyanny said the autopsy would be performed Monday. She also said the rapper was pronounced dead at a hospital in Oak Lawn at 3:14 a.m.

A cause of death is still pending.

Juice WRLD rose to fame after releasing the songs "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls are the Same," followed by his 2018 debut album "Goodbye & Good Riddance." "Lucid Dreams," the rapper's most popular song, amassed almost a billion streams on Spotify, WGN-TV reported.

In early March, he released his second studio album, "Death Race for Love" and toured with rapper Nicki Minaj. His latest release, "Bandit," debuted on Oct. 4.