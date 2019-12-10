Juice WRLD's private jet raided by feds for drugs at LAX weeks before rapper's sudden death: report

Federal agents raided late rapper Juice WRLD's private jet in search of narcotics just weeks before his sudden death, according to a new report.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on Sunday after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport while federal authorities searched his and his entourage's luggage and "immediately" located drugs and weapons, police said. Now, a new report claimed that wasn't the first time authorities zoomed in on his possessions at an airport.

According to TMZ, federal agents swarmed the rapper's private jet on November 18 at LAX to conduct a search. The investigation took place before the rap star and his crew headed for an international flight to Sydney, Australia.

The report claimed that drug-sniffing dogs were present as Juice's bags were checked. It was not revealed what was found in the search. However, the plane was given the green light to take off for its international destination.

A cause and manner of death for the rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, has not yet been revealed. Fox News confirmed that an autopsy completed on Monday was deemed inconclusive.

"The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins," a statement from the office read, referencing the 21-year-old rapper's real name.

"Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology."

The rapper was not shy about his drug use months before his death. In an uncovered tweet from July, the rising star vowed to quit prescription drug use including codeine.

However, Fox News has confirmed that federal authorities located six bottles of "suspect" liquid codeine, in addition to three firearms and 41 bags of suspect marijuana on Sunday after the rapper's jet landed at Midway Airport.

Federal agents at the scene administered Narcan to the 21-year-old before he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Two of Juice's security guards were arrested after authorities located weapons in their bags.

Christopher Long, 36, of Buena Park, Calif., was arrested on Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. with one misdemeanor count of carrying and possessing a firearm in the first degree. The second guard in Juice WRLD's entourage who was arrested is Henry Dean, 27, of Chicago. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in an airport and a second misdemeanor count of sale and/or possession of a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

Fox News has reached out to federal agents at LAX for comment about last month's incident.