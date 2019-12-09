Juice WRLD autopsy results inconclusive, 'additional studies' needed to determine rapper's cause of death

The autopsy performed on late rapper Juice WRLD on Monday was inconclusive and further tests were needed to determine exactly how he died, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office announced.

"The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins," a statement from the office read, referencing the 21-year-old rapper's real name.

"Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology."

JUICE WRLD FANS FAKED SEIZURES IN #LUCIDDREAMSCHALLENGE ON TIKTOK PRIOR TO RAPPER'S DEATH

The Illinois native, who reportedly toured with Nicki Minaj earlier this year, suffered convulsions that led to a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway airport early Sunday morning on a flight from Los Angeles, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The health emergency occurred while investigators were searching the rapper and his entourage's luggage for weapons and drugs, the paper added.

JUICE WRLD DIED BEFORE ATTENDING 21ST BIRTHDAY PARTY, AFTER RAPPING ABOUT NOT LIVING PAST THAT AGE

The outlet further reported an ambulance was called while Narcan was administered to the rapper. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Oak Lawn, Ill. and doctors pronounced him dead at 3:14 a.m.

The search resulted in the arrests of two of Juice WRLD's security guards, Fox News has confirmed.

JUICE WRLD VOWED TO QUIT PRESCRIPTION DRUG USE IN UNCOVERED TWEET MONTHS BEFORE DEATH: 'ADDICTION KILLS ALL'

Christopher Long, 36, of Buena Park, Calif., was arrested on one misdemeanor count of carrying and possessing a firearm in the first degree. The second guard in Juice WRLD's entourage arrested was Henry Dean, 27, of Chicago. Dean was charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in an airport and a second misdemeanor of sale and/or possession of a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets.

The rapper previously sang about dying young in a rhyme in his song "Legends."

"What's the 27 club? We ain't making it past 21," Juice sang. The "27 club" is a group of singers who all died when they were 27, including Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The rapper reportedly was traveling to Chicago Sunday to celebrate his 21st birthday at a big bash with fellow artists later that night.

Juice WRLD rose to fame after releasing the songs "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls are the Same," followed by his 2018 debut album "Goodbye & Good Riddance." "Lucid Dreams," the rapper's most popular song, amassed almost a billion streams on Spotify, WGN-TV reported.