Judge Judy Sheindlin talks new Amazon show, says she's not ready to retire: 'I enjoy working'

Judy Sheindlin became a TV icon with her long-running syndicated court show "Judge Judy."

Now, she's venturing into a series on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, titled "Judy Justice" because, as the 78-year-old told the New York Post, she's not ready to retire anytime soon.

“I didn’t want to retire. I don’t have hobbies. I enjoy working," Sheindlin explained. “My new show is ‘Judy Justice.’ Start date, December. Some details are iffy because COVID makes production cumbersome. It will be on Amazon. Why Amazon? Because they run everything."

"They have resources," the Emmy-winner added. "Great attitude. Like my old butcher Sam. Sam doesn’t do stupid. So I should change and get another butcher? We’ll shoot in LA. My sense is the audience can take a little more of me, so I’ll deliver 120 episodes."

'JUDGE JUDY' TO END AFTER SEASON 25

"Judge Judy," first premiered in 1996, sold to local stations by CBS Television Distribution. Sheindlin believes in the old adage -- if it ain't broke, don't fix it -- so she's not planning on changing her no-nonsense attitude.

“Program, characters, the set, everything will be different. Me, the same. Me always in the middle chair. Governing by committee is not my strong suit. And unless the audience wants to see me in a two-piece bathing suit, I’ll wear a robe. Different color. Maybe eggplant color," she stated.

Plus, Sheindlin loves how the show is on a streaming service and she plans on downloading it "anytime" like on a rainy day or a weekend.

WHAT IS JUDGE JUDY’S NET WORTH?

In a previous press release obtained by Fox News, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said that Sheindlin is a "TV icon and visionary" who has maintained her audience for decades.

She is "without a doubt, is the very best in the business," they said.

Sheindlin's long-running syndicated reality courtroom program will end production in 2021 but reruns will continue to be shown through CBS' two-year deal with local stations.

Sheindlin pulls in roughly $47 million annually for hosting "Judge Judy" and producing "Hot Bench," another courtroom show that debuted in 2014. According to Forbes she has a reported net worth of more than $400 million.