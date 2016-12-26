Juan Gabriel Back In Mexico To Continue Recovery; 'I Feel Much Better!' He Tweeted

After nearly two months under the care of American doctors in Las Vegas, Juan Gabriel is back in Mexico to continue his recovery before resuming his 2014 tour.

On a tweet posted Monday, the "Divo of Juarez" said he was excited to return to his homeland and how good he feels healthwise: "Back in Mexico! I feel much better! Thanks for so many beautiful messages!" he wrote.

Peruvians will be the first to witness Juan Gabriel’s longed-for return, after he fell ill back in April while touring in Las Vegas. The 64-year-old crooner is scheduled to return to the stage on August 14 in Lima, Peru.

Juan Gabriel first gave signs of trouble when he was hospitalized on April 14 with symptoms of pneumonia after completing a three-hour concert in Vegas.

Four days later, just hours after his release, he had to be rushed back to Southern Hills hospital with a "heart condition," according to Televisa and other Mexican media . In early May, amid rumors that he had died, Juan Gabriel was hospitalized a third time reportedly with high blood pressure complications.

Upon his latest release on May 7, Jesus Salas Campa, who heads the office of Juan Gabriel in Mexico City, said Juan Gabriel the was still recovering from pneumonia and high blood pressure problems.

"He is recovering. This was not enchiladas, this was serious and he is still in the hospital," Salas was quoted as saying in the Mexican newspaper El Diario.

“His recuperation has been slow but always favorable and positive. Alberto has been very disciplined and has followed the doctors’ indications and recommend exercise regimen,” his publicist said.

Juan Gabriel, whose real made is Alberto Aguilera, was forced to postpone dozens of concerts in the United States and Latin America as part of his “Volver” tour.

Though hailing from a small town in Mexico, Juan Gabriel has evolved into one of the best-selling Latin American musicians of all time. Around the world, Gabriel has sold over 100 million albums and has received numerous honors and awards, including ASCAP’s Latin Songwriter of the Year award and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino