Joy-Anna Duggar shares photo of stillborn daughter after suffering miscarriage at 20 weeks

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed just two days ago that she suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks and lost her unborn daughter.

Now the "Counting On" star, 21, is saying goodbye to her baby girl, named Annabell Elise, alongside her husband Austin Forsyth in a touching social media post.

Duggar wrote, “We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious."

In the photo, the parents are holding their stillborn baby in a hospital room. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever! Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!" she added.

Duggar also thanked "Bringing Up Bates" star, Carlin Bates, for being by her side -- “Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!"

In their first social media post on Thursday, Duggar and Forsyth broke the tragic news.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,” the caption read. “We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

"Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

In the same post, they revealed her name: “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’" Duggar wrote. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Duggar and Forsyth are already parents to their 1-year-old son Gideon.

The Duggar family is also experiencing another sudden loss -- their grandmother Mary Duggar’s death. The family matriarch, 78, drowned in a swimming pool on June 9 in Washington.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.