'Counting On' star Grandma Mary Duggar's cause of death revealed

Mary Duggar, the paternal grandmother to the infamous brood of "Counting On" fame, died at 78 in an accidental drowning at her home in Springdale, Ark., over the weekend, People reported.

Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris confirmed Wednesday that Duggar accidentally slipped into the pool and drowned. Medics responded around 4:37 p.m. to a “possible drowning” at Mary’s address where an “older woman” was found unconscious, Radar Online reported.

MARY DUGGAR, GRANDMOTHER ON 'COUNTING ON,' DEAD

The Duggars announced the news of the grandmother’s passing in a heartbreaking Facebook post on the family’s official page late Sunday night without revealing the cause of death.

"We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death," the family wrote.

"She is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way! Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for being the broker who put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale," the post continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post also spoke about Mary's devout Christian faith.

"Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sin. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven."

Jill Duggar Dillard, Joy Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth, and Anna Duggar, the wife of troubled Josh Duggar, all posted touching tributes on their Instagram accounts following Mary’s passing.