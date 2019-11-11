Josiah and Lauren Duggar welcome first child after miscarriage: 'Our little miracle'

After a 2018 miscarriage, "Counting On" stars Josiah and Lauren Dugger have welcomed their first child.

Lauren took to Instagram to celebrate the happy moment, sharing a photo of their baby girl, Bella.

"Look who’s here!" the caption read. "Bella Milagro Duggar was born November 8th, 2019 at 4:24 pm, weighing 6lbs 5oz and 18.5 inches long."

"Our hearts are so full," the post continued. "We are so thankful for God blessings us with such a healthy baby girl!"

Lauren's miscarriage was revealed in February, which she said occurred after she began feeling sick.

“I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t," Lauren told Page Six. "I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. That’s what I was thinking. Well, it was late at night and I went to use the restroom and right there was the baby. Gone.”

Three months later, Lauren, 27, shared the happy news that she was pregnant again.

"We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the way," the post read. "It's hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice in the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember... our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. Good is so incredibly good!"

Josiah, 23, previously told Fox News that discussing the miscarriage "helps with the healing," and Lauren explained that she shared her story because she "just wanted to bring hope to a lot of people that go through this — that they’re not alone."