Amber Heard files 16-point grounds for appeal in Johnny Depp court battle

Amber Heard and her new legal team have filed an appellate brief listing 16 grounds for appeal, Fox News Digital can confirm.

A jury awarded her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, $10.3 million in damages after he won their defamation trial that dominated the headlines over the summer.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star argued that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote detailing domestic abuse.

Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

According to documents filed Monday and obtained by Fox News Digital, the grounds of the appeal include "clear and convincing evidence" for actual malice and the court’s "failure" to invalidate the damages the court awarded after the jury found that both Depp and Heard defamed each other.

JOHNNY DEPP IS DATING HIS MARRIED LAWYER FROM UK DEFAMATION TRIAL

"Inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent," the appeal stated of the damages.

Several other points in the appeal have also been stated by Heard in post-trial interviews, as well by her previous legal team, which included Elaine Bredehoft.

These points include evidence that should not have been submitted into court, while also withholding evidence that should have been, Heard argues.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed," the appeal reads.

Heard and Depp reached a divorce settlement in 2016, two years prior to the Washington Post’s op-ed release.

Less than one month after the ruling in June, Heard filed a notice of appeal to overturn the verdict. "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict," Heard's spokesperson said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At Depp's recent Washington, D.C., show, his attorney, Camille Vasquez, told Fox News Digital, "I think we are really confident in the case we put on, the verdict, and I like our chances on the appeal."