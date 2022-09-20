Johnny Cash pictured with young King Charles III in photo shared by musician's daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Cash's daughter shared a photo of the late musician with now King Charles III on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday after a state funeral. King Charles III immediately ascended to the British throne after the queen passed on Sept. 8.

In the photo, a young Charles and the "I Walk the Line" singer were smiling in the photo while looking at something off camera.

"I've been debating all day whether or not to post this photo, but it's just too good to keep under wraps," Roseanne Cash wrote.

"I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven't thought of already. But go right ahead," she added.

Roseanne did not share any details about the moment between then-Prince Charles and Cash.

However, a Christmas card sent to Cash from Charles and the late Princess Diana was once put up for auction. The card included a photo of Charles, Diana and their two young children; Prince William and Prince Harry.

It is unclear if Charles and Cash kept up a friendship.

The "Ring of Fire" singer also has a random connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Cash wrote the song "The Man Comes Around" after having a strange dream involving Queen Elizabeth II. The musician revealed that he had run into the queen in Buckingham Palace, where she had a message for him during an interview with Larry King in 2002.

"There she sat on the floor, and she looked up at me and said, 'Johnny Cash, you're like a thorn tree in a whirlwind,'" Cash recalled at the time. "I woke up and thought, what could a dream like this mean? I forgot about it for two or three years, but it kept haunting me. I kept thinking about how vivid it was."

"I thought maybe it was biblical," he continued. "So I found it… something about whirlwinds and thorn trees in the Bible. So from that, my song started."

