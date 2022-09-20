Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III
Published

Johnny Cash pictured with young King Charles III in photo shared by musician's daughter

King Charles III ascended to the British throne on Sept. 8 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Video

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Cash's daughter shared a photo of the late musician with now King Charles III on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday after a state funeral. King Charles III immediately ascended to the British throne after the queen passed on Sept. 8.

In the photo, a young Charles and the "I Walk the Line" singer were smiling in the photo while looking at something off camera. 

"I've been debating all day whether or not to post this photo, but it's just too good to keep under wraps," Roseanne Cash wrote.

"I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven't thought of already. But go right ahead," she added.

Roseanne Cash shared a photo of now King Charles III and Johnny Cash as the late Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday.

Roseanne Cash shared a photo of now King Charles III and Johnny Cash as the late Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday. (Roseanne Cash Twitter)

QUEEN ELIZABETH FUNERAL WAS A HISTORIC DAY BUT NOT EVERYONE WAS WELCOME: ROYAL EXPERT

Roseanne did not share any details about the moment between then-Prince Charles and Cash.

However, a Christmas card sent to Cash from Charles and the late Princess Diana was once put up for auction. The card included a photo of Charles, Diana and their two young children; Prince William and Prince Harry.

It is unclear if Charles and Cash kept up a friendship.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Christmas card is seen during the preview day of the "Icons and Idols" and "property from the life and career of Johnny Cash" auctions at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 19, 2010.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Christmas card is seen during the preview day of the "Icons and Idols" and "property from the life and career of Johnny Cash" auctions at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 19, 2010. (Photo credit GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Ring of Fire" singer also has a random connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Cash wrote the song "The Man Comes Around" after having a strange dream involving Queen Elizabeth II. The musician revealed that he had run into the queen in Buckingham Palace, where she had a message for him during an interview with Larry King in 2002.

"There she sat on the floor, and she looked up at me and said, 'Johnny Cash, you're like a thorn tree in a whirlwind,'" Cash recalled at the time. "I woke up and thought, what could a dream like this mean? I forgot about it for two or three years, but it kept haunting me. I kept thinking about how vivid it was."

"I thought maybe it was biblical," he continued. "So I found it… something about whirlwinds and thorn trees in the Bible. So from that, my song started."

Johnny Cash poses for a portrait in circa 1957.

Johnny Cash poses for a portrait in circa 1957. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending