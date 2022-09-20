Who is King Charles III? Fox Nation goes inside the past life and future legacy of the UK's new monarch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign transitions into a new era of leadership under King Charles III, Fox Nation took viewers behind the past, present, and future legacy of the United Kingdom's new monarch in a special episode to mark the momentous ascension to the throne.

A sensationalized figure for years — magnified by his ornate wedding to the late beloved Princess Diana in 1981, followed by a tumultuous marriage which ended in divorce in 1996 after Charles' extramarital affair with now-Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles — the new king has always been in the spotlight.

Despite his turbulent history, Charles assumed a new title he was destined to wear after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8., leaving Britons to wonder what lies in store for the royal family and the U.K.'s image before the world.

Fox Nation's special digs deeper into the new monarch's past and into his isolated childhood, where analysts critique him as "timid" and "sensitive," much to his father, the late Prince Philip's, dismay.

"From the moment of birth, he needed to be prepared to be a suitable monarch for Great Britain," said British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti.

The preparation began as he watched his mother's coronation in 1953 and – as a toddler at the time – became heir to the throne.

"Right from the beginning, [he was] likely to be seeing the royal family, country and duty pulling his mother away from him," Sacerdoti added.

While the late Queen Elizabeth II's sense of duty strained her relationship with her son at times, his relationship with the Queen Mother, his grandmother, remained strong.

As the special explores, another difficult relationship with his father, however, perpetuated his isolation.

"He was very shy and very thoughtful as a child," said Majesty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward. "He was timid and, what Prince Philip wanted, was a big, brave son," she added.

Philip, in an effort to "toughen up" the young prince, ultimately sent him to boarding school, further straining their relationship in the process.

But difficult relationships would not end with childhood for Charles.

After attending university, joining the Royal Air Force, starting a charity and suffering a strained relationship with Camilla during his younger years, 32-year-old Charles wed 19-year-old Diana Spencer after a six-month-long whirlwind romance.

"[The wedding] was rushed and pressurized," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

The marriage, shaped by the birth of Princes William and Harry – as well as Diana's suspicions that Charles had never let go of his love for Camilla and Charles' eventual affair with the now-Queen Consort – ultimately ended in divorce 15 years later.

"That meant the nation had heard a confession to adultery by the heir to the throne," Fitzwilliams added.

The country eventually learned to accept the couple, and they wed years later in 2005.