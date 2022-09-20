Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation
Published

Who is King Charles III? Fox Nation goes inside the past life and future legacy of the UK's new monarch

'Who is King Charles III?' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Who is King Charles III? Fox Nation explores the new monarch's past life, present ascension, and future legacy Video

Who is King Charles III? Fox Nation explores the new monarch's past life, present ascension, and future legacy

An inside look at the life of King Charles III. From an isolated childhood to his marriage to Princess Diana, his ascension to the throne, and every royal scandal along the way.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign transitions into a new era of leadership under King Charles III, Fox Nation took viewers behind the past, present, and future legacy of the United Kingdom's new monarch in a special episode to mark the momentous ascension to the throne.

A sensationalized figure for years —  magnified by his ornate wedding to the late beloved Princess Diana in 1981, followed by a tumultuous marriage which ended in divorce in 1996 after Charles' extramarital affair with now-Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles — the new king has always been in the spotlight.

Despite his turbulent history, Charles assumed a new title he was destined to wear after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8., leaving Britons to wonder what lies in store for the royal family and the U.K.'s image before the world.

KING CHARLES III AND QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA ARE ‘DEEPLY TOUCHED’ BY SUPPORT AFTER DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

King Charles III, then Prince Charles of Wales, during a visit to Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, a rehabilitation centre for orangutans found injured in the wild or rescued from captivity on November 6, 2017 in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

King Charles III, then Prince Charles of Wales, during a visit to Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, a rehabilitation centre for orangutans found injured in the wild or rescued from captivity on November 6, 2017 in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images       )

Fox Nation's special digs deeper into the new monarch's past and into his isolated childhood, where analysts critique him as "timid" and "sensitive," much to his father, the late Prince Philip's, dismay.

"From the moment of birth, he needed to be prepared to be a suitable monarch for Great Britain," said British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti.

The preparation began as he watched his mother's coronation in 1953 and – as a toddler at the time – became heir to the throne.

Young King Charles III

Young King Charles III (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Right from the beginning, [he was] likely to be seeing the royal family, country and duty pulling his mother away from him," Sacerdoti added.

While the late Queen Elizabeth II's sense of duty strained her relationship with her son at times, his relationship with the Queen Mother, his grandmother, remained strong.

As the special explores, another difficult relationship with his father, however, perpetuated his isolation.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S 70-YEAR-REIGN ENDS, KING CHARLES III TAKES THRONE

"He was very shy and very thoughtful as a child," said Majesty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward. "He was timid and, what Prince Philip wanted, was a big, brave son," she added.

Philip, in an effort to "toughen up" the young prince, ultimately sent him to boarding school, further straining their relationship in the process.

The couple had a short engagement and were married on July 29, 1981 at Saint Paul's Cathedral. Over 750 million people watched the event on TV and 600,000 people stood outside the cathedral the day of.

The couple had a short engagement and were married on July 29, 1981 at Saint Paul's Cathedral. Over 750 million people watched the event on TV and 600,000 people stood outside the cathedral the day of. (Getty Images)

But difficult relationships would not end with childhood for Charles.

After attending university, joining the Royal Air Force, starting a charity and suffering a strained relationship with Camilla during his younger years, 32-year-old Charles wed 19-year-old Diana Spencer after a six-month-long whirlwind romance.

"[The wedding] was rushed and pressurized," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. 

WHO IS QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES? A LOOK AT THE WIFE OF KING CHARLES III

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Hall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Hall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

The marriage, shaped by the birth of Princes William and Harry – as well as Diana's suspicions that Charles had never let go of his love for Camilla and Charles' eventual affair with the now-Queen Consort – ultimately ended in divorce 15 years later.

"That meant the nation had heard a confession to adultery by the heir to the throne," Fitzwilliams added.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

The country eventually learned to accept the couple, and they wed years later in 2005.

Now, the duo begins their next chapter as King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, dawning a new chapter for the British monarchy.

To learn more about King Charles III past life, present ascension, and analysts' predictions for his future legacy as reigning monarch, visit Fox Nation today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.