John Stamos strips down to celebrate milestone birthday: 'The other side of 60'

John Stamos showed off "the other side" of 60 by sharing a nude photo to Instagram.

The former "Full House" star's wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, snapped a photo of Stamos looking over his shoulder in an outdoor shower.

"The other side of 60," Stamos captioned the picture, which was strategically cropped to not show his backside.

JOHN STAMOS ADMITS HE WAS ‘ANGRY’ WHEN MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN DIDN'T RETURN FOR ‘FULLER HOUSE'

Stamos' wife also shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram on his official birthday.

"Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments," she wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

The actor's fans flooded the comments of his nude post with kind and funny messages.

"Greeks are like wine, they get better with age!" one user wrote.

"Have Mercy!" another one added, seemingly referencing Stamos' catchphrase from "Full House."

"The best side!" someone else wrote, including a fire emoji and a laughing face.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As Stamos turns 60, he is gearing up for the release of his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

"I honestly didn't think I had much to share, certainly not enough to fill a book," Stamos told People magazine.

"But losing one of my best friends, becoming a father, taking a look back at the ups and downs, highs and lows… maybe there is something in my story that people can connect to," he explained. "There will be laughs, tears, and some fun filler, just like life."

The former "General Hospital" star announced the memoir in September 2022, writing in a press release, "This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives.

"I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP