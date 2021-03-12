Pee-wee Herman documentary in the works at HBO

HBO Documentary Films announced on Thursday that the life of Paul Reubens, also known as the creator of the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, will be made into a two-part documentary special.

A press release from HBO stated that the documentary "traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture's most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman."

The project will be directed by Matt Wolf ("Spaceship Earth") and produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff ("The Irishman," "Joker"), Sebastian Bear-McClard ("Uncut Gems, "Good Time"), and Josh and Benny Safdie ("Uncut Gems, "Good Time").

Reubens, 68, will also participate in the doc and said in a statement, "I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I’m honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them."

While many believe they know Herman already, Wolf said it's "time for the world to meet Paul Reubens." He added, "I can’t wait to share his story."

Reubens created the character in 1982 and later appeared in two movies: "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure" (1985) and "Big Top Pee-wee" (1988).

Then, CBS launched the famed Saturday morning show, called "Pee-Wee’s Playhouse," which ran from 1986-1990.

Reubens retired the character until 2016, when he appeared in the Netflix movie "Pee-wee’s Big Holiday."

Koskoff said of the doc, "I’m thrilled to partner with HBO on Paul’s incredible life story. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose brilliance created an indelible pop culture phenomenon. Audiences will be inspired and entertained by Paul’s creativity, resilience, and determination as they get to know the person behind the iconic character."

The documentary's premiere date has yet to be released.