John Legend shares photo of Chrissy Teigen amid ongoing bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen made an appearance on Instagram for the first time since her bullying scandal erupted.

The model's husband, John Legend, shared a snap of his wife, their daughter Luna and Teigen's mother on Instagram Saturday.

"So proud of our little dancer," Legend captioned the photo.

It's the first time Teigen has made an appearance on social media since she apologized to Courtney Stodden for cyberbullying.

Most notably, the star, 35, allegedly encouraged Stodden to commit suicide and suggested that Lindsay Lohan physically harm herself out of jealousy. The ordeal has resulted in a great deal of backlash for the once-beloved star, which many consider ironic given her tendency to slam others for problematic behaviors.

Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden, 26, on May 12 calling herself "lucky" to have been held accountable. She admitted to being "mortified" by her past behavior and promised that she will "forever work on being better."

Stodden didn’t find Teigen's comments to be terribly authentic , stating the apology felt like "a public attempt to save her partnerships" with various brands.

Since the fallout, multiple brands including Bloomingdales and Macy's have pulled out of their deals with Teigen. Most recently, the model dropped out of a role for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever."

The role is now expected to be recast, the spokesperson said. Representatives for Teigen did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.