John Aylward, ‘ER’ actor, dead at 75

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Aylward, best known for his roles in the medical drama "ER" and "The West Wing" has died at 75.

Aylward died at his Seattle home on Monday due to natural causes, his long-time friend and agent, Mitchell Stubbs, shared with Fox News Digital. He was first alerted to the news by the actor’s wife, Mary Fields.

"John was a wonderful actor and a great friend to many. He was proud of his film and television work, although his life in the theatre was where he was the happiest," Stubbs shared. "He was a good man."

Aylward was a graduate of the University of Washington’s actor’s training program in 1970 and went on to form the Acting Space Theatre in 1973.

MAGGIE PETERSON, ACTRESS ON ‘THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW,' DEAD AT 81

His first on-screen gig was for the 1976 movie "The Secret Life of John Chapman."

Aylward didn’t have a breakthrough for nearly 20 years. He’s most famously known for his role in the medical drama "ER" as Dr. Donald Anspaugh. Until he landed this role, Aylward primarily worked in theater.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The late-actor also portrayed the character former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on "The West Wing." Other television roles include "American Horror Story," Yoon which he played Father Malachi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aylward is survived by his wife, Mary Fields.