Joe Manganiello shares the surprise gift he got for Sofia Vergara on their 5th wedding anniversary

Joe Manganiello is telling all about his wedding anniversary surprise for Sofia Vergara.

Appearing on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, Manganiello, 44, opened up to host Stephen "tWitch" Boss about the plan behind his fifth-anniversary gift to Vergara, which they celebrated in November.

When asked if Manganiello surprised his wife for the anniversary, the actor revealed "she surprised me."

"She put together a picnic outdoors, so we went outdoors. She put together these great picnic baskets, gourmet picnic baskets. I showed up with a blue mohawk," he explained with a laugh as the photo of the couple appeared on-screen. "Sorry for ruining our anniversary photo."

Manganiello then went into the story of his gift to the "Modern Family" alum, 48, which involved the couple’s initial courtship in New Orleans, La.

"I got her — so, our courtship was in New Orleans. She was shooting a movie there with Reese Witherspoon and I was on a press tour," Manganiello recalled. "I took out a block of like 40 hours, I flew into New Orleans, said I'm taking you on a date, set up this elaborate date through New Orleans, and then flew back out. Came back two weeks later and then got to spend the time. So we spent about a week together and I took her to all the romantic places in New Orleans."

The actor then revealed his anniversary surprise for his wife, which came in the form of a beignet truck reminiscent of their courtship.

"I knew she had the picnic. The truck pulled up during the picnic for us to go get dessert, to remind us of our courtship," Manganiello said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Magic Mike" actor opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his marriage and revealed he "couldn't have asked for a better quarantine partner" in Vergara.

"I'm lucky. We laugh all day long, every day. We have a great time," said the actor. "As funny as you think she is, she is that way at home too."

Manganiello revealed that throughout their time in quarantine, he schooled Vergara on several "classic" television dramas that the actress hadn’t seen prior to the pandemic.

"I will say, though, her knowledge of classic TV shows was really lacking," Manganiello said. "So quarantine was a perfect example, like a perfect time, to start rolling those out. Like she hadn’t seen ‘[The] Sopranos,’ so we watched all of ‘The Sopranos.’ Hadn’t seen ‘Mad Men,’ watched all of ‘Mad Men.’ Hadn’t seen ‘The Wire,’ watched all of ‘The Wire.’"

"She had never seen ‘Lost’ and now we’re watching the first few seasons of ‘Lost,’" the actor continued.

The couple began dating in July 2014. They tied the knot in November 2015.