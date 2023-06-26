Sofia Vergara gets cheeky in thong bikini ahead of 51st birthday

Tan lines aren't in Sofia Vergara's future.

The 50-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge welcomed her millions of social media followers into her world – if only for a moment – with a few snaps from her relaxing day under the sun.

Vergara lounged by the pool, wearing a pair of cheeky black thong bikini bottoms.

"Lo mio es el verano!," she captioned the snap, which translates in English to, "My thing is summer!"

The "Modern Family" star wrapped up in the colorful sarong before sprawling out across a lounger in another photo posted on her Instagram Stories.

Her caramel-colored hair cascaded down across her shoulders as she wore a simple gold necklace in the selfies snapped for her fans.

Vergara will celebrate her 51st birthday on July 10.

At the "AGT" season 17 finale, Vergara joked with Fox News Digital that she sometimes feels insecure around fellow judge Heidi Klum .

"I mean, Heidi Klum, have you seen her? It's like, God, she's a supermodel," she said.

Vergara has previously said that she prefers not standing next to the "Project Runway" host when she's wearing heels as Heidi already stands 5 feet 9 inches tall.

"Where is she?" Sofia asked. "I try to do the red carpet when she's gone, even when I wear the highest high heels."

Comedy earned Vergara the career of a lifetime, and in 2020, Forbes named Vergara the highest-paid actress in the world with an annual income of $43 million.

She met her future husband, Joe Manganiello, at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014, and the couple married the following year.