Joaquin Phoenix fainted during intense filming of new movie, director said he 'knew it was bad’

Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is a man committed to his craft, able to garner attention on and off-screen.

He certainly did just that when he fainted while filming a scene with Patti LuPone in his new film, "Beau is Afraid."

In a Q&A at a surprise screening for the upcoming movie, writer-director Ari Aster revealed that Phoenix actually ruined a shot by passing out.

"There was a scene that was very intense for Patti, and it was a shot that was on Patti, it was not on him and all of a sudden he fell out of frame," Aster said of Phoenix. LuPone plays his mother in the film.

"I was really p----- ’cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing so I went around the corner and he was collapsed," Aster explained.

"I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him and people were tending to him and he was allowing it," he said of the 48-year-old actor.

"The point is that he fainted in somebody else’s take, he wasn’t on camera and he was helping them, he was in it for them to the point where he collapsed. It’s very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else’s shot."

The description of the movie reads: "A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster."

The film also stars Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan and Richard Kind, along with others.

It will be released in theaters on April 21.

Currently, Phoenix is in New York City filming the highly-anticipated film, "Joker: Folie à Deux," a sequel to the 2019 award-winning "Joker," alongside Lady Gaga.

Phoenix is set to return as the Joker, while Gaga will tackle Harley Quinn.