Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Joaquin Phoenix comforts pigs at slaughterhouse after SAG win: 'I have to be here'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Joaquin Phoenix had a unique way of celebrating his win at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After taking home the trophy for best actor for his work in "Joker," the 45-year-old actor joined a group of activists and offered water to pigs that were about to meet their deaths at a downtown Los Angeles slaughterhouse.

A video of the interview was shared to Facebook, where Phoenix could be seen wearing the same tuxedo he wore at the awards show.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS WINNER JOAQUIN PHOENIX CALLS OUT HOLLYWOOD CLIMATE ACTIVISTS FOR USING PRIVATE JETS

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." On Monday, Jan. 13, he was nominated for an Oscar for the role.

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." On Monday, Jan. 13, he was nominated for an Oscar for the role. ((Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP))

“Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry,” Phoenix said to JaneUnChained News founder Jane Velez-Mitchell.  “I’ve seen it for what it is, so I have to be here.”

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2020: 'JOKER,' 'THE IRISHMAN' AND 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD' LEAD

“We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is," continued the actor.

"We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it’s a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here.”

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Phoenix also addressed the recent rise in activism, of which, his industry friends have “been really receptive.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is a change that is happening and it’s now just becoming undeniable. Slowly but surely we’re getting there," he said. "As heartbreaking as it is when we’re here giving water to the pigs I have a certain optimism in our community and how committed everyone is. People come down here week after week after week so I had to come here tonight and support and it’s a little antidote to what I was just given, so I’m blessed to be here.”