Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump over failure to concede to Joe Biden: 'The POTUS refuses to go-tus'

Jimmy Kimmel skewered President Trump and his campaign’s attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election during his monologue on Tuesday.

The late-night host opened his show with a lengthy segment about the president’s refusal to concede the race to Joe Biden, instead opting to fight the count in court in various states.

“Are we sure Trump isn’t just stuck in a White House bathtub and is too embarrassed to call for help?” the host mocked.

“The POTUS refuses to go-tus,” he quipped. “He still won’t concede to Joe Biden and, by all accounts, he has no plans to do so any time soon. It’s very strange, we’re basically ignoring the president of the United States like he’s a crazy guy on the subway platform.”

He continued: “Even with all this tension, Trump has not lost his sense of humor. For instance, this morning he tweeted ‘WE WILL WIN,’ which is funny. We have a reality show host who can’t accept reality. How pleased with himself is Vladimir Putin right now?”

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Joe Biden on Saturday after results in Pennsylvania put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to clinch victory in the Electoral College.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in key states where Biden leads, claiming instances of incorrectly counted votes and outright fraud. However, lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada have been rejected as the campaign continues to attempt to gather evidence to support its claims.

Kimmel turned his sights on the handful of prominent Republicans standing behind Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

“Republicans are handling the president with kid gloves because those are the only gloves that fit him,” he joked. “But I have to say, I’m less disgusted with our toddler-in-chief throwing his oatmeal at the wall than I am with the Republican congresspeople who are going along with this.”

Kimmel specifically cited comments made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and William Barr, who both seem to be backing Trump’s play.

“To be clear, there have been no credible allegations of fraud that would affect the outcome of the election in any of the states, none,” Kimmel continued. “This is happening out of pure spite.”

The host then turned his attention to Vice President Mike Pence, who canceled a planned vacation to Florida this week.

“Many are asking for the first time ever, ‘Where is Mike Pence?’ He was supposed to go on vacation tonight to Florida,” Kimmel said. “That’s right, as the country is breaking records for most new cases of COVID in a single day, the head of the task force was headed to a beach with mother in a one-piece to enjoy a virgin pina colada, which is also his Secret Service nickname.”