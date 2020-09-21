How the 2020 Emmys honored Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'Rest in power'

The 2020 Emmys took some brief moments throughout the virtual awards show to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday.

The 72nd Emmy Awards took place Sept. 20, just two days after it was confirmed the longtime Supreme Court justice, who had spent more than two decades on the bench in the highest court of the land, had died at age 87 due to complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

With the grim news still fresh in the minds of most people tuning in to watch the 2020 Emmys, “Watchmen” actress Regina King was the first person to acknowledge the passing of Ginsburg, ending her acceptance speech for outstanding lead actress in a limited series by declaring, “Rest in power, RBG.”

The line came after the star took time out of her big Emmy moment to encourage those watching to make sure they have a voting plan in place so they can participate in the November general election.

The references to Ginsburg became more overt when host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to introduce the “In Memoriam” segment of the show, which is typically reserved to honor the celebrities and artists that died this year.

However, with the news still fresh in people’s minds, Kimmel gave a small speech at the top of the segment about the late justice while an image of her was projected behind him.

“On Friday we lost a great American," he said. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a compassionate and tireless champion of equality and justice, who said her legacy was to make life a little better for people less fortunate than she."

Although it didn’t make the prime-time broadcast, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Maya Rudolph mentioned Ginsburg while accepting at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.

Rudolph took home two Emmys for her work on “SNL” and the animated comedy “Big Mouth.” She was also nominated for her role as the cosmic judge in NBC’s “The Good Place” and explained that the role was heavily inspired by Ginsburg.

“I was actually thinking about ‘The Good Place’ a lot and about how we modeled her robe after Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how much of that was an homage to an iconic human being,” Rudolph explained (via Access). “When you think of a judge, when you think of all-knowing, when you think of powerful, when you think of all good, yeah, we modeled her robe after RBG, so that was pretty cool.”