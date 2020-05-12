Jimmy Kimmel bashes Trump after receiving 'death threats' from MAGA supporters over Pence gaffe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered another half-hearted apology to Vice President Mike Pence on Monday night, then ended it with a rant against President Donald Trump, escalating their recent Twitter feud.

Kimmel's online debate against the Vice President and Trump began on Thursday when the late-night host aired an edited clip of Pence delivering "empty boxes of PPE" to a hospital. Kimmel later removed the video from his Twitter feed along with a backhanded apology upon recognizing the clip was just one small portion of a CPSAN video that confirmed Pence was joking.

The drama escalated on Mother's Day, when Trump bashed the host on Twitter for the error, calling it "fake news" from his "last place" talk show. Kimmel responded, telling him to "Go make Melania brunch."

"Apologizing to the Trump administration for spreading untruth is like apologizing for Barry Bonds for using steroids," Kimmel quipped in his Monday monologue. "It's hard. But the outrage from the MAGA hats, the outpouring of venom, was disgusting."

Kimmel said "lunatics" wished death upon himself, his wife and son, filled with "hateful sometimes violent" posts in response to his airing of the edited clip. This occurred on what Kimmel said was "the strangest Mother's Day ever" given his Twitter feud with the president.

Kimmel said his Twitter apology to Pence on Friday apparently "wasn't enough" since the Vice President's staffers asked him to further apologize on live television. Kimmel reiterated his mistake for having "stepped on their toes" by "spreading misinformation."

Kimmel then asked Pence to return the favor by communicating a request to his "boss" Trump for an apology for a number of "perversions of decency and democracy."

"We would like an apology for separating thousands of migrant children from their parents, inviting the Taliban to Camp David, siding with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence, calling Neo-nazis 'very fine people,' using campaign money to pay off a porn star,' mocking a 16-year-old climate activist," Kimmel listed before taking fire at Trump's "mishandling" of the coronavirus crisis.

Kimmel also called for Trump to apologize for his "mishandling" of the global health crisis, including his "downplaying" of its dangers and "opening the country when we have no tests."

"There are about 15,000 more but let's start with an apology for those and we'll get to the rest," Kimmel sarcastically said.

Kimmel also slammed Trump for using time on Mother's Day to tweet about him instead of the coronavirus.

"He really can do it all," Kimmel said, adding that "This really is the dumbest time to be alive."

He also noted that he never saw a Twitter debate with Trump coming.

"I always assumed if I got involved in some kind of Twitter feud with the president it would be President Kanye in 2028, but no, it came early," he said.