Jessie James Decker’s fans go wild over cheeky photo of NFL husband Eric Decker to promote cookbook

Jessie James Decker is bringing back risqué pictures of her husband, Eric Decker, to promote her new cookbook "Just Eat."

On Wednesday, the expectant mother took to Instagram and shared a snap of Eric wearing nothing but a cooking apron and holding the cookbook.

"To celebrate one week of ‘Just Eat’ being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo," she began her caption, adding a laughing face emoji. "So in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!!!"

Jessie James continued, "I love seeing all your stories and posts of all the dishes y’all are making!!! They look gorgeous!!!! Thank you for all the love." She concluded her caption with informing her fans of where they can purchase her new cookbook – which is online and at Target.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER SHARES HOW SHE HANDLES THE HATERS IN MOTHERHOOD

Fans went wild in the country singer's comment section.

"The buns are ready for the oven," one Instagram user wrote adding a fire emoji. Another added, "Lol omg, well he cooked the buns perfect."

"This is the best marketing I’ve ever seen," another user wrote.

This is the second steamy picture Jessie James shared of her former NFL star husband to promote her cookbook.

Back in August, she uploaded a nude photo of Eric, sitting in a chair with his legs crossed holding "Just Eat."

"Mocking up ideas for how Eric can show his love for me and my new cookbook Just Eat! Let me know how you think we can we top last time?!" Jessie James wrote at the time.

In 2020, the former NFL wide receiver posted an Instagram image of himself nude while reading his wife's first cookbook, "Just Feed Me." In August, Decker reposted the picture, which she photoshopped with the cover of her upcoming release.

Also in August, the mother-of-three shared that she is pregnant with baby No. 4.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS FOURTH PREGNANCY MONTHS AFTER HUSBAND'S VASECTOMY REFUSAL

"Good morning," she captioned a video of herself walking out onto a balcony overlooking Hollywood, California, while wearing a simple gray sports bra and briefs. Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" played on cue in the background as she sipped her morning coffee.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The announcement came months after she and Eric starred in a hilarious campaign for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin in which she mocked her spouse's reluctance to get a vasectomy. In June, the Deckers were the stars of Reynolds' Aviation Gin Father's Day ad in which she joked that recovery from a vasectomy probably required less ice than necessary for a cocktail.

The couple have three children already: daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric, 7, and Forrest, 5.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While speaking to Fox News Digital at the People's Choice Country Awards last month, Eric shared that he had booked multiple appointments for a vasectomy but ultimately backed out. He also admitted he canceled another appointment shortly before learning that he and Decker had another baby on the way.

"So, I had it scheduled. Day came around. … You know what? It's a lot of power being taken in a sense," Eric said. "Right? That's that's like a big choice. So, I decided to skip out on it and, you know, I got one in the oven."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Here we are," Decker told Fox News Digital with a smile.

"So I think we won?" Eric said.

"Oh my God, yes," Decker agreed. "We are so excited."

In her interview with Fox News Digital, Decker also revealed the former pro athlete still had not undergone the surgery.

"I mean, why would he at this point?," she said with a laugh. "You know what I mean? It doesn't matter right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the "Dancing With The Stars" alum was adamant that she and Eric were not planning to expand their family any further after the birth of their fourth child, and she expected Eric to finally go through with the procedure.

"After this baby comes, I'd like to know that appointment will be made," she said. "I'm glad that he didn't. Like, listen, I'm so glad. I cannot imagine, you know, the baby is still inside me. I mean, I can't imagine life without this baby.

"But I don't think we need to go for a fifth," Decker added. "So, as soon as this baby is here, we should go ahead and do that."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume and Larry Fink contributed to this report