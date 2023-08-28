Jessie James Decker shares 'issue' with breast implants while pregnant with baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker is sharing some "issues" she's had with her breast implants as she announces she's pregnant with baby No. 4.

Decker, 35, held a Q&A on her Instagram story on Sunday and said that her breast implants "get massive" when she is expecting.

The country singer was asked, "Are you nervous about BF [breast feeding] now with implants?"

She replied with, "No. I've had implants and nursed just fine."

She continued, "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn't have gone so big cus when I'm pregnant they get massive, like quadruple in size."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS FOURTH PREGNANCY MONTHS AFTER HUSBAND'S VASECTOMY REFUSAL

"Def will need a reduction in the future & will downsize. It was fun while it lasted, but phew dey bigz already and I'm over it. Give me some schmediumz," Decker concluded, adding a laughing face emoji.

Also on Sunday, Jessie James shared that she and husband Eric Decker were not trying to conceive.

"It was not planned," Decker answered on social media, per Entertainment Tonight. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done, but I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we are] happy excited."

The country music singer also shared that she is about four months pregnant and knows the sex of her baby, but has opted not to share that information with her fans at this time.

Decker revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram Tuesday with a clip showing off her changing figure.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Good morning," she captioned a video of herself walking out onto a balcony overlooking Hollywood, California, while wearing a simple grey sports bra and briefs. Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" played on cue in the background as she sipped her morning coffee.

In June, the Deckers were the stars of Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Father's Day ad in which she joked that recovery from a vasectomy probably required less ice than necessary for a cocktail.

The couple have three children already: daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric, 7, and Forrest, 5.

Decker previously said in an interview with Us Weekly that her husband "refuses" to have the procedure, though she noted they had no plans to add to their family.

"It's Father's Day, and that means it's time for another Vasectomy — something my husband has refused to get," she joked while making a drink in the video released June 14. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

The country singer filled the glass with ice and said, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure."

She added, "I mean, it's not like giving birth."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Decker swirled the cocktail together using Betty Buzz nonalcoholic mixer , a nod to Reynolds' wife Blake Lively who owns the brand.

"Looks like there's at least one husband out there looking out for his better half," she joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once she finished the concoction, her husband took a sip of the drink before Reynolds walked by and muttered, "You know those don’t work, right? Like at all."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.