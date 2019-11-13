Jessie James Decker wows in satin black dress at 2019 CMAs with husband Eric Decker

It didn’t take much for Jessie James Decker to turn heads at the 2019 CMAs.

The 31-year-old country singer dazzled on the red carpet in a simple yet elegant spaghetti strap black dress with a high slit. The reality star kept it clean with black strappy heels and had her blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun.

Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, accompanied his wife to country music's biggest night. The former NFL tight end, 32, opted for black slacks, and a wool black-and-gray blazer paired with a gray T-shirt and gray low-top sneakers.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER FLAUNTS AMAZING BIKINI BODY IN TEENY-TINY SWIMSUIT

The lively pair has been outspoken about their love, with the country songstress frequently sharing photos of her husband to her Instagram.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER STRUTS AROUND IN BLACK BATHING SUIT: 'JUST ANOTHER DAY AT THE OFFICE'

The mom of three, who has said she and her husband would “plan” nights to spend together, recently got candid about the pair's sex life.

“[Eric’s] retired now, so we can be spontaneous,” she told Fox News in February.

And although the couple has their hands full with three little ones -- 4-year-old daughter Vivianne, 3-year-old son Eric Jr. and son Forrest, 1 -- when it comes to having a fourth baby, the singer isn’t counting another baby out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would say never say never,” she said. “We’re not against it and we’re not planning it either. I think if it were to happen naturally, another baby is always a blessing, but as of right now we are very happy with baby Forrest.”

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.