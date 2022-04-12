Jessica Simpson ends Mexico family vacation with bikini snap: 'Adios Cabo'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Simpson stunned in a two-piece swimsuit on Monday as she bid farewell to Mexico.

The 41-year-old singer and fashion designer stopped for a mirror selfie in what appeared to be her hotel room. She was wearing a gold leopard print bikini with a cowboy hat and black sunglasses.

"Adios Cabo San Lucas," the mother of three captioned the selfie.

Simpson's Instagram followers couldn't get enough of the sizzling snap and took to the comments section to praise the star for her bikini body.

One fan used the hashtag #theamericandream. "Wow! Stunning. You have been working hard and the payoff is evident. Congrats," another person wrote, likely referring to Simpson's health and fitness progress.

"You look GREAT! Fit and healthy!" another fan commented.

Others called attention to the star's pair of jean shorts on the floor behind her.

"Dukes on the floor," one person said.

The swimsuit snap comes just days after Simpson took to social media to relay her fitness progress to her nearly 6 million Instagram followers.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!" Simpson excitedly captioned a selfie of her in a paisley print bikini.

The singer went on to say she had a "good cry" over her health and fitness progress. She said it required "hard work, determination" and "self love."

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, share three children together. She dubbed their trip to Cabo San Lucas "spring break" and shared photos of the family having some fun on the beach on her Twitter account.