Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's marriage is in better place after Alisha Wainwright scandal: report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage is reportedly in a good place after the high-profile drama that surrounded them in November of 2019.

The couple was rocked after the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was spotted holding hands and touching the knee of his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out partying in New Orleans. Now, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the duo has taken some time to mend fences following the dust-up in their marriage.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source told the outlet. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

“The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” the source added.

Timberlake was quick to address the drama after the public saw video evidence of his inappropriate behavior with Wainwright. In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old star addressed the incident and apologized to his wife.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement [sic] - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

The star continued: “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Biel, 37, tied the knot with the musician in 2012. They share 4-year-old son, Silas.