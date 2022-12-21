‘Jersey Shore’ star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley teams up with autism inclusion program, Bronx Zoo for holiday season

She has come a long way from fist pumping in the clubs to raising children, and now "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is collaborating with the Bronx Zoo for a good cause during the holiday season.

The reality television star serves as a board member for Kulture City – an organization dedicated to building inclusion for people with autism. They also provide services, such as therapy, for those who cannot afford it.

"I am very excited that Kulture City partnered with the Bronx Zoo to bring sensory inclusion to their Holiday Lights Festival," Farley told Fox News Digital.

"This is our first event where we stop the strobe lights. We turn down the music. We offer free sensory bags to anyone in need at both the entrances, and we just really make it an inclusive experience, so everybody with sensory issues can enjoy the wonderful Bronx Zoo," she added.

The mother of two expressed that her son, Greyson, struggles with autism, and a unique event such as the Holiday Lights Festival at the Bronx Zoo helps him enjoy the season.

She continued to get candid about the challenges she faces raising two kids.

"You can do everything right and everything can go wrong… I can plan on having the best day ever, and if my kids are in a mood…they are in a mood," Farley said with a smile as her son Greyson joined the interview.

"JWoww" rose to fame when MTV’s reality television show "Jersey Shore" became wildly popular. The series featured young adults spending their summer in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

"Motherhood is way harder than my hangovers in the early days of the Jersey Shore, I wouldn't change it for the world," she remarked.

"Jersey Shore" aired for 6 seasons, starting in 2009, and has since had several spinoffs.

After the reality show ended in 2012, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" followed the cast members into their adult lives and has been on television for 5 seasons.

When asked how many more seasons she plans to do, Farley joked that the show's creator would love to see the cast forever until they are in a "nursing home."



"I am completely fine with that as long as she pays for my liver replacement, so that's your bill," she laughed.

Another "Jersey Shore" cast member, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, recently announced he is expecting baby number two with his wife Lauren Sorrentino – and it’s a girl!

Farley expressed her excitement about the Sorrentinos' baby news.

"I am so excited for Mike to be a girl dad! Let me tell you, anyone that has a daughter out there knows having a girl just hits different. I've always said it. I would have a thousand Greysons, but there can only be one Meilani," she explained as she referred to her kids.

In March 2021, Farley revealed she was engaged to wrestler Zack Carpinello. She told Fox News Digital they have not been planning the wedding just yet.

This will be Farley’s second marriage, as she was previously married to Roger Mathews from 2015 until 2019. They share their two children, Meilani and Greyson.

Farley has been busy, working on "Jersey Shore," Kulture City and her clothing line Heavenly Flower. And, as she told Fox News Digital, "just living my best mom life as my kids are currently screaming in the background."