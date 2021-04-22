‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, Fox News has confirmed.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) sources told Fox News that the "Jersey Shore" star, 35, was taken into custody at 11:50 a.m. local time on charges of intimate partner violence with injuries and a prior incident.

Ortiz-Magro is currently on probation after he accepted a plea deal in a previous domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who is the mother of Ortiz-Magro’s three-year-old daughter, Ariana.

A source close to the former pair told Fox News on Thursday that Harley was not involved in Ortiz-Magro’s latest alleged incident and that the reality star "is in Vegas and now on the way to LA to get her daughter."

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, attorneys for Ortiz-Magro said they "have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie" and thus, "need some additional time to further investigate."

"As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time," reads the note.

In May 2020, Ortiz-Magro pleaded no contest to a single count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, Us Weekly reported at the time.

Ortiz-Magro’s arrest on Thursday could spell doom for him since a part of his previous plea agreement was serving 36 months of probation. He was also ordered to complete 30 days of court-mandated community service in his state of residence, which at the time was Nevada, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told the outlet at the time.

Furthermore, in order to complete the mandated three-year probation period, the MTV reality star had to do 52 weeks of domestic violence treatment in Nevada, and was also required to pay $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women’s shelter located in Los Angeles.

A source familiar with the case told the outlet at the time that Ortiz-Magro had already begun taking the mandated classes some three months prior to his probation "on his own free will, not because he was ordered."

Ortiz-Magro's May 2020 plea agreement came after he was arrested in October 2019 following an alleged altercation with Harley at a Los Angeles-area Airbnb. At the time, he was accused of allegedly slapping, punching and threatening to kill Harley, the mother of his now-three-year-old daughter Ariana.

Harley received a protective order against Ortiz-Magro, however, it was lifted soon after.

The reality star then subsequently appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom in November 2019 where he denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the seven misdemeanors he was charged with in the incident: domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest.

Two of the charges for brandishing a deadly weapon and making criminal threats were dropped in February 2020.