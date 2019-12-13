'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro accuses ex Jen Harley of 'abandoning' daughter

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is accusing ex-girlfriend Jen Harley of “abandoning” their 20-month-old daughter.

On Thursday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to address the alleged abandonment of daughter Ariana by Harley in a series of angry Instagram Stories.

A source close to Ortiz-Magro spoke to People magazine and revealed that the star is “frustrated” with the media attention he has received in light of his rocky relationship with Harley.

“Ron is frustrated with people falsifying stories about him as a person and father, this entire situation in general,” the source said. “Legally, he can’t see his daughter and it’s hurting him beyond belief. He just wants what’s best for her, she is his number one priority.”

Lisa Bloom, Harley’s attorney, also issued a statement to the magazine in response to Ortiz-Magro’s allegations.

“Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is currently the subject of domestic violence restraining orders banning him from disturbing the peace of my client, Jenn [sic] Harley,” Bloom prefaced the statement.

“Nevertheless he chose today to post cruel and false statements about her, along with her work phone number, causing her to be subjected to a barrage of hate calls and texts from his followers. Jenn Harley simply wants to work and care for her baby daughter in peace.”

“We will be taking appropriate legal action,” the statement concluded.

Ortiz-Magro laid into Harley on Instagram and said he refuses to let anyone tarnish his name, according to People.

“I am standing up for myself & my daughter and everyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week. Upset because I’ve moved on with my life,” the “Jersey Shore” star wrote. “I refuse to be bullied!!! I am a great father, an amazing person! I’ve been harassed for the last 2 weeks, people I care about being harassed about fake stories being made up! Let’s [sic] the world know the truth!!”

“All I have ever done is provide for my family and try to give a life to them I never had… I didn’t even want to stoop to this pathetic level of instability,” he continued.

“But how many fake articles can one person wake up to? How many fake lies can one person deal with that my daughter will have to hear? How much emotional abuse, mental control can one person tolerate? How many people can I let this person try to destroy in my life that I carry about? I’m sticking up for myself, my daughter and the people in my life that this mentally unstable person has been harassing & threatening!!”