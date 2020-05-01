Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reaches plea deal in domestic violence case: report

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has reached a plea deal in his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, according to a new report.

Per Us Weekly, the “Jersey Shore” star, 34, pleaded no contest to a single count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest on Friday.

Additionally, Ortiz-Magro is subject to serve 36 months of probation and must also complete 30 days of court-mandated community service in his state of residence, which is Nevada, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told the outlet.

What’s more is he is also required to pay $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women’s shelter located in Los Angeles.

In order to complete the three-year probation period, the MTV reality star needs to do 52 weeks of domestic violence treatment in Nevada, and a source familiar with the case told the outlet that Ortiz-Magro had already begun taking the mandated classes some three months ago “on his own free will, not because he was ordered.”

Ortiz-Magro was arrested in October 2019 following an alleged altercation with Harley at a Los Angeles-area Airbnb. He is accused of allegedly slapping, punching and threatening to kill Harley, the mother of his now-2-year-old daughter Ariana. Harley received a protective order against Ortiz-Magro, however, it was lifted soon after.

The reality star appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom in November 2019 where he denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the seven misdemeanors he was charged with in the incident: domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest.

Two of the charges for brandishing a deadly weapon and making criminal threats were dropped in February, the outlet said.

An insider told Us Weekly last month that Ortiz-Magro “would love nothing more than to see his daughter” amid his legal issues and couldn’t wait to reunite with her. “That’s his top priority, and he misses her every single minute he isn’t with her. He can’t wait until he is legally able to be with her again.”

The source added that "he has a court order that started from the original incident that prohibits him from seeing [Ariana] -- he legally cannot see his own daughter -- so he has been following the court order."

A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.