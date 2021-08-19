‘Jeopardy!’: The most challenging final ‘Jeopardy!’ questions in the show's history

Now that "Jeopardy!" has its new permanent hosts, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of the most challenging Final "Jeopardy!" questions.

Last week, "Jeopardy!" producers announced that Mike Richards would be taking over regular episodes for the game show, while Mayim Bialik will host spinoff and special event games, FOX News previously reported.

In light of the news, FOX searched for some of the Final "Jeopardy!" questions (well, answers) that stumped all three contestants during the game show.

Using the fan-created J! Archive, which chronicles all 37-seasons of the show, FOX found 10 final round questions that all three participating contestants got wrong, including one question from the "Greatest of All Time" tournament last year, in which only winner Ken Jennings got half-correct.

To see if you measure up to past "Jeopardy!" contestants, here are 10 of the most challenging final round questions.

Category: Animals

The elephant is the largest land animal by weight; this animal is 2nd

First contestant’s response: What is the buffalo?

Second contestant’s response: What is the hippopotamus?

Third contestant’s response: What is the grizzly bear?

Correct: What is the rhino?

From Season 5

Aired: Wednesday, March 22, 1989

Category: 1990s Geography

In area, it’s now the largest country whose boundaries are wholly within Europe

First contestant’s response: What is Germany?

Second contestant’s response: What is Germany?

Third contestant’s response: What is Germany?

Correct: What is Ukraine?

From Season 10

Aired: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1993

Category: World Events

The 3 people who did this most recently were Midori Ito, Muhammad Ali & Crown Prince Haakon of Norway

First contestant’s response: What is climb…?

Second contestant’s response: What is carried the Olympic torch?

Third contestant’s response: What is win Nobel Peace Prizes?

Correct: What is lighting the Olympic flame at the Olympic Games?

From Season 15

Aired: Thursday, June 3, 1999

Category: Government & Economics

Though a legal requirement in 49 states, it failed in the ‘90s as an amendment to the U.S. Constitution

First contestant’s response: What is Equal Rights?

Second contestant’s response: What is equal right ame-?

Third contestant’s response: What is the seat belt law?

Correct: What is the Balanced Budget Amendment?

From Season 18

Aired: Monday, June 24, 2002

Category: Book Titles

"I am the rose of Sharon" & "When you know your name, you should hang on to it" are from 2 different books titled this

First contestant’s response: What is "The Grapes of Wrath"?

Second contestant’s response: What is "The Grapes of Wrath"?

Third contestant’s (Ken Jennings) response: What is ?

Correct: What is Song of Solomon?

From Season 20

Aired: Monday, June 28, 2004

Category: Government

"Features" at the website of this agency include "Protection", "Investigations" & "Know Your Money"

First contestant’s response: What is the Consumer Protection Agency?

Second contestant’s response: What is the Dept. of the Treasury?

Third contestant’s response: What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?

Correct: What is the Secret Service?

From Season 30

Aired: Monday July 7, 2014

Category: On the Map

9-letter name for an area of 10 million square miles -- 4/5 the size of Africa -- but only about 120,000 square miles of it is dry land

First contestant’s response: What is Patagonia?

Second contestant’s response: What is Antarctica?

Third contestant’s response: What is Greenland?

Correct: What is Polynesia

From Season 35

Aired: Monday, July 1, 2019

Category: Novel Characters

This character from an 1851 novel "was intent on an audacious, immitigable, and supernatural revenge"

First contestant’s response: Who is Mr. I I ?

Second contestant’s response: Who is Frankenstein?

Third contestant’s response: Who is the Count of Monte Cristo?

Correct: Who is Captain Ahab?

From Season 37

Aired: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

Category: Fantastic Beasts

Symbols of strength in the Bible include behemoth & this horned creature, perhaps an extinct wild ox, which the King James Version mentions 9 times

First contestant’s response: What is a manticore?

Second contestant’s response: What is a Gorgon?

Third contestant’s response: What is the beast?

Correct: What is a unicorn?

From Season 37

Aired: Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Category: 21st Century Oscar Winners

These 2 foreign-born directors have each won 2 Best Director Oscars, but none of their films has won Best Picture

James Holzhauer’s response: Who is the GHOST? (Greatest Host of Syndicated TV) Alex Trebek

Brad Rutter’s response: Ken es el hombre ------ Eagles Super Bowl LII champs

Ken Jennings’ response: Who are Lee and Gonzalez-Inarritu?

Correct: Who are Ang Lee & Alfonso Cuaron?

From "Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time" Tournament

Aired: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020